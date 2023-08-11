Alberta Tourism Agency Explores Artificial Intelligence to Enhance Operations and Visitor Experience

An Alberta tourism agency is utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize operations and improve the visitor experience. Tourism Jasper, in partnership with the Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute (AMII), has been incorporating AI into its programs, starting with the Dark Sky Festival.

The collaboration between Tourism Jasper and AMII began a year ago and has already yielded positive results. By integrating machine learning and AI, Tourism Jasper aims to enhance various aspects of its operations, including travel patterns, weather analysis, accommodation occupancy, seasonal hiring, human-wildlife conflict management, and adaptation to climate change.

Tourism Jasper has been working on building a comprehensive dataset using hotel occupancy data, financial data, geolocation data, and other marketing-oriented data to understand past events. The challenge now is to leverage this data to predict future trends and improve marketing strategies and partnerships.

By applying AI and machine learning, Tourism Jasper will be able to analyze data more efficiently and provide real-time insights. The agency will gain valuable insights on vehicle dispersion in the park, human-wildlife conflicts, climate change, and sustainability in glaciated areas. The agility of machine learning to synthesize and provide fast insights will contribute to a more accurate understanding of the destination.

AMII views the use of AI in tourism as a valuable tool to complement existing data-driven decision-making processes. It presents opportunities to optimize travel safety and efficiency, identify new experiences for visitors, and streamline seasonal hiring and tour operator efficiency. AI can be tailored to address specific challenges and provide informed predictions that evolve over time.

To address concerns about AI implementation, AMII has established policies and procedures. These include a principled AI framework, algorithmic risk assessment, data sheets for data sets, and adherence to regulatory environments to manage data safely.

By embracing AI, Tourism Jasper aims to unlock new possibilities and create a more enhanced and efficient experience for visitors.