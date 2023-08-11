Artificial Intelligence to Enhance Tourism Operations and Visitor Experience in Alberta

An Alberta tourism agency, Tourism Jasper, is exploring the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize its operations and improve the overall visitor experience. The agency has partnered with the Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute (AMII) after successfully incorporating AI into its Dark Sky Festival programming.

By leveraging AI, Tourism Jasper aims to gain insights into travel patterns, weather conditions, accommodation occupancy, seasonal hiring, human-wildlife conflict, and adaptation to climate change. The data-driven decision-making approach adopted by Tourism Jasper involves analyzing various datasets, including hotel occupancy data, financial data, geolocation data, and other marketing-oriented data. However, the challenge lies in using this data to predict future trends and enhance marketing strategies.

Machine learning and AI will play a crucial role in addressing this challenge. Tourism Jasper expects that AI will provide faster and more accurate insights, enabling them to better understand visitor dynamics, distribution patterns, human-wildlife interactions, sustainability issues, and other key aspects of the destination. The partnership with AMII opens up opportunities to optimize travel safety and efficiency, discover new experiences for visitors, improve seasonal hiring, and enhance tour operator efficiency.

AMII emphasizes the importance of using AI as a tool to tackle organizational challenges. Its principled AI framework includes an algorithmic risk assessment that ensures the safe application of AI technology. Data sheets are also used to inventory and manage data securely, complying with regulatory requirements.

Tourism Jasper’s CEO, James Jackson, expresses his enthusiasm about the partnership, affirming that the sky is the limit in exploring the potential of AI in the tourism industry. The goal is to create an informed system that makes accurate predictions, enabling the agency to operate more efficiently and enhance the visitor experience.

As AI continues to evolve, it is expected to revolutionize the tourism industry, providing valuable insights, optimizing operations, and driving innovation.