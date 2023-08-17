Former Google Researcher Co-founds Tokyo-based AI Startup

Llion Jones, a former Google researcher, has teamed up with his ex-colleague David Ha to establish Sakana AI, an artificial intelligence startup based in Tokyo. As the chief executive of Sakana AI, Ha previously served as the head of Google’s AI research division in Japan and led research at Stability AI, an image AI company. Jones, the company’s chief technology officer, was part of a team of eight Google researchers who collaborated on the development of the transformer software. This software laid the groundwork for generative AI, including chatbots like ChatGPT and Bard, and image generators like Stability AI, Midjourney, and Dall-E. The Transformers research paper was initially published in June 2017, and all of its co-authors have since left Google to establish their own startups as the competition for generative AI talent heats up globally.

Sakana AI aims to create its own generative AI model capable of generating text, images, code, and other multimedia. However, it faces considerable competition from major AI companies such as Google, Microsoft, OpenAI, as well as startups like Cohere, Character.ai, and Anthropic. These companies operate in an extremely competitive and well-funded market. For instance, Microsoft invested $10 billion in OpenAI this year, and Cohere and Character.ai secured significant funding at valuations of $2 billion and $1 billion respectively.

The name “Sakana,” derived from the Japanese word さかな (sa-ka-na) for fish, conveys the concept of “a school of fish coming together and forming a coherent entity from simple rules.” Inspired by principles from nature, such as evolution and collective intelligence, Jones and Ha believe that current AI models are limited because they are designed as rigid structures, akin to bridges or buildings. In contrast, natural systems are adaptable and responsive to changes in their environment. Their goal is to build AI models utilizing the principles of evolutionary computing to address concerns related to cost and security.

The founders chose Tokyo as the company’s headquarters due to the competitive market for generative AI researchers, particularly in North America. They consider Tokyo to be well-suited for the growth of an AI company, boasting high-quality technical infrastructure and an educated workforce. Additionally, Tokyo is an attractive destination for foreign talent. The founders believe that training data and tailored models for non-western societies and culture will play a key role in the next technological breakthrough.