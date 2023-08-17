New AI Company Founded by Former Google Researchers in Tokyo

Two prominent former Google researchers, David Ha and Llion Jones, have recently announced the establishment of Sakana AI, a new artificial intelligence (AI) company based in Tokyo. The funding details of the company have not been disclosed.

Llion Jones, who contributed to Google’s 2017 research paper “Attention Is All You Need,” which introduced the transformative “transformer” deep learning architecture, is one of the founders of Sakana AI. This architecture laid the foundation for the development of generative AI, leading to the creation of viral chatbot ChatGPT and the ongoing race to develop products powered by generative AI.

David Ha, who previously worked as the head of research at Stability AI and a Google Brain researcher, is also a co-founder of Sakana AI. Recognizing that the focus of generative AI has been on scaling up transformer-based models, Sakana AI aims to explore new architectures for foundation models instead.

Ha mentioned the possibility of using a network of smaller models, each with its own unique advantage and smaller data set, to collaborate and solve problems collectively. However, he emphasized that this concept is currently just an idea and subject to further exploration.

Following the publication of the “Attention Is All You Need” paper, all the authors have departed from Google to pursue new ventures. Several prominent venture investors, including Noam Shazeer from AI chatbot startup Character.AI and Aidan Gomez from large language model startup Cohere, have provided substantial funding for these new initiatives.

Sakana AI’s establishment reflects the continuous innovation and evolution within the AI research community. By exploring alternative approaches to foundation models, the company aims to contribute to the advancement of generative AI technology.