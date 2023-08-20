Stocks to Watch: Arista Networks (ANET), Argenx (ARGX), Boeing (BA), Visa (V), Baker Hughes (BKR)

Arista Networks (ANET) and Argenx (ARGX) are two standout stocks to watch despite challenging market conditions. ANET and ARGX are both part of the flagship IBD 50 list of leading growth stocks. Arista Networks, in particular, was featured as IBD Stock of the Day on August 14.

Investors should exercise caution as the AI-led stock rally has been impacted and is still searching for a floor. The surging 10-year Treasury yield has dampened growth stocks, with the Nasdaq experiencing three consecutive down weeks for the first time this year.

The upcoming week in the stock market could be pivotal, with NVIDIA’s earnings report scheduled for Wednesday and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s high-profile speech on Friday. Staying informed about the market direction is crucial for trading decisions.

Arista Networks (ANET) sells computer network switches that optimize communication in data centers. Facebook-parent Meta Platforms and Microsoft are significant contributors to Arista’s revenue. An analyst has noted that sales to enterprise customers are a growth engine and could rival the company’s Cloud Titan segment in the second half of 2023.

Argenx (ARGX) saw a surge in stock price after releasing positive study results for its Vyvgart Hytrulo drug. Analysts have raised price targets for ARGX stock, citing the drug’s potential for revenue. Argenx anticipates meaningful AI revenue in 2025.

Boeing (BA) is experiencing a strong recovery after the post-Covid decline in commercial air travel. Additionally, the defense business is benefiting from high demand due to geopolitical tensions. Renewed 737 MAX deliveries to China are also a potential positive development for the company.

Visa (V) is showing strength as consumers defy downbeat forecasts. The recovery in entertainment and travel is contributing to growth in cross-border transaction fees. Visa also stands to benefit from value-added services, which are expected to outpace core payments.

Baker Hughes (BKR) is a leading large-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas-Field Services industry group. The company’s industrial and energy technology division has been a focus recently.

Overall, these five stocks are worth keeping an eye on despite the current market challenges.