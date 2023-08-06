The Mixed Reception of Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1

The latest installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, has received a less-than-favorable response. Despite high expectations, the movie has been labeled as one of Cruise’s worst films. As the first part of a duology, it appears that the future may not be so bright for Cruise’s character, Ethan Hunt.

Critics and audience members alike were not impressed with the movie, feeling that it lacked several key elements. The film failed to leave a lasting impact and did not perform well at the box office, which came as a surprise to many.

One individual who expressed great disappointment with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 was screenwriter Paul Schrader. He went as far as comparing the film to one of the biggest concerns for writers: artificial intelligence. Schrader acknowledged the potential that AI has in crafting a script and believed that the movie could have been improved with its involvement.

Interestingly, the film’s primary antagonist was, in fact, AI. Despite Schrader’s openness to technological control in scriptwriting, he was let down by Tom Cruise’s film.

On the other hand, Schrader had nothing but praise for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, highlighting Cillian Murphy’s remarkable performance and the exceptional supporting cast. The film, he claimed, is the best and most important of this century. Although Schrader missed out on seeing Barbie due to sold-out showings, he opted to watch Sound of Freedom instead.

It is clear that Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 did not meet expectations while Oppenheimer has received high praise. This stark contrast in reception highlights the diverse opinions within the film industry.