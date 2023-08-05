Campus Security Enhanced with Artificial Intelligence in Tolleson School District

As students prepare to return to school, the Tolleson Union High School District in the West Valley is exploring the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance campus security. The district’s superintendent, Jeremy Calles, believes that AI has the potential to identify potential threats and alert security officers before incidents occur.

According to Calles, AI technology can create a virtual fence line and notify authorities of any activity within that perimeter. It can also help identify individuals based on specific characteristics, such as clothing color. The goal is to prevent fights, drug use, unauthorized entry, and shootings on campus.

The implementation of AI technology in the district is expected to be cost-effective since the existing surveillance cameras are compatible with AI technology. The addition of an AI server would enable the integration of advanced security features without replacing existing security staff. Calles emphasized that human intervention is still necessary, as AI technology will only enhance the abilities of security personnel.

To address privacy concerns, Calles assured that facial images of students linked to their identities will not be stored. The AI servers would be strategically placed in public areas like cafeterias, hallways, and outdoor gathering spaces, excluding classrooms and restrooms.

Before the implementation of AI technology, the proposal will undergo a public comment period and require approval from the school board. The district aims to complete this process by the 2024-25 school year.

Overall, the integration of AI technology in campus security demonstrates the district’s commitment to creating a safe learning environment for its students.