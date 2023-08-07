Nearly Half of Americans Concerned About Artificial Intelligence’s Impact on Their Jobs

According to a recent poll conducted by Leger, a Canadian-based polling firm, 45% of Americans are concerned about how artificial intelligence (AI) will affect their own line of work. This worry is consistent across partisan lines and reaches 57% among 18 to 34-year-olds. However, Americans older than 55 expressed less concern about the impact of AI on their jobs.

Furthermore, almost two-thirds of American adults believe that entertainment unions were justified in making AI a focal point of their negotiating demands. These findings highlight the public’s increasing unease regarding the potential consequences of AI in the workforce.

In other news, the differing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on New York City and Los Angeles County have sparked curiosity. Health officials and scientists aim to study the spread of the coronavirus extensively to understand what fueled the severe outbreak in New York, compared to the relatively milder situation in Los Angeles.

Additionally, as Proposition 12 recently took effect in California, local pitmasters in Los Angeles are facing a significant pork price crisis. Proposition 12, which was approved by voters in 2018, aimed to make meat production more humane. However, pitmasters are now grappling with supply chain disruptions and rising pork prices, making it difficult for them to maintain their operations.

Moreover, an intriguing phenomenon has occurred with the revival of Tulare Lake in California. After heavy rainfall, the lake reemerged and inundated thousands of acres of farmland, disrupting agriculture in the region. The Times joined the Kings County Sheriff’s Office on a tour of the revived lake, which has given rise to diverse ecosystems and captivating mysteries.

Moving on to other news, thousands of Los Angeles city workers are preparing to go on strike for 24 hours to demand better labor conditions. This upcoming strike marks the first major city worker strike in Los Angeles in over 15 years.

In another part of California, the San Francisco Archdiocese stated that filing for bankruptcy is highly likely due to the increasing number of child sex abuse lawsuits they are facing.

On the national and international front, a judge has ruled that Texas’ abortion ban is too restrictive for women with pregnancy complications, giving hope to abortion rights supporters who seek to challenge similar laws in other states. In West Africa, Niger faces threats from the Russian-loyalist Wagner Group, while in Mexico, the chief law enforcement officer in the state of Morelos has been arrested for allegedly covering up a single mother’s killing.

In the entertainment world, Taylor Swift recently concluded the U.S. leg of her blockbuster Eras tour with an emotional and anthemic three-hour-plus show in Southern California. Additionally, the L.A. ballroom scene staged a protest dance at a gas station to commemorate O’Shae Sibley’s death. However, some critics argue that the film “Oppenheimer” is morally incomplete as it fails to address the human toll of American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer’s technology.