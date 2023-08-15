Bridging the Gap: Applying Neuroscience to A.I. Models

With all the hype surrounding ChatGPT, most people are excited about the potential of artificial intelligence, but they are failing to recognize its drawbacks. For truly intelligent machines that understand their surroundings, continuously learn, and assist us in our daily lives, we need to integrate neuroscience into deep-learning A.I. models. However, the two disciplines have largely remained isolated from each other for many years.

In the 1930s, Donald Hebb and others developed theories on how neurons learn, which laid the foundation for the first deep-learning models. In the 1950s and 1960s, David Hubel and Torsten Wiesel won the Nobel Prize for their understanding of the brain’s perceptual system, greatly influencing convolutional neural networks used in A.I. today.

Despite the significant advancements in neuroscience over the past few decades, very few of these breakthroughs have been incorporated into current A.I. systems. Most A.I. professionals are unaware of these recent advances and fail to grasp their potential impact on A.I. This must change if we want A.I. systems that can push the boundaries of science and knowledge.

One notable finding is the existence of a common circuit in the human brain that can be used as a template for A.I. models. The brain’s astonishing capabilities are another area in which A.I. falls short. While the human brain consumes only about 20 watts of power, ChatGPT alone consumed as much electricity as 175,000 people in January. The energy consumption and computational resources needed to train these A.I. systems are escalating rapidly, making them environmentally unsustainable.

The brain not only operates on a fraction of the energy used by A.I. models but is also truly intelligent. Unlike A.I. systems, the brain can understand its environment to make complex predictions and carry out intelligent actions. Humans continuously learn, whereas A.I. models require retraining to correct mistakes.

To bridge the gap between neuroscience and A.I., neuroscientists need to explain their concepts in a way that A.I. professionals can comprehend. Additionally, more hybrid A.I.-neuroscience researchers are needed to improve collaboration between the two fields. Applying brain-inspired principles to A.I. models has shown great promise in increasing efficiency and sustainability. By mapping neuroscience-based logic to A.I. algorithms and architectures, models can learn quickly with minimal training data, replicating the brain’s capabilities.

Government agencies, academic researchers, and companies like Intel, Google DeepMind, and Cortical.io are already working on applying brain-based principles to A.I. systems. This collaborative effort is crucial to expand A.I. capabilities while minimizing the environmental impact.

We need a future where A.I. systems can truly interact with scientists, assisting them in pushing the boundaries of knowledge. These A.I. systems should enhance human capabilities and be a part of our daily lives. By bridging the gap between neuroscience and A.I., we can ensure that A.I. is sustainable and efficient while improving the human condition.

Sources:

– Fortune.com