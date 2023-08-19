Using AI to Protect Power Grids from Extreme Weather Events

In 1998, a 10-year-old Robert Kabera found himself studying a science textbook in the Kalahari Desert in Botswana. However, the strong winds kept blowing out his kerosene lamp. This experience sparked an interest in electricity, as Kabera had spent years living in darkness as a refugee from the Rwandan genocide.

Kabera’s passion for bringing light to those without power led him to co-found Sync Energy AI, a “gridtech” company, in 2020. The company develops artificial intelligence (AI) programs that use weather data, government databases, and details of local power grids to predict which lines and customers will be most at risk during extreme weather events. By identifying high-risk areas ahead of time, Sync Energy AI can take preventative measures such as cutting back trees near power lines, reinforcing wires, and positioning repair crews.

Grid failures during extreme weather are often due to a lack of information. While power companies have the resources to prevent and repair damage caused by storms and floods, they often lack knowledge of when and where the damage is likely to occur. Kabera recognized that AI could fill this information gap and help maintain electricity flow.

Sync Energy AI has already deployed its software in Charlotte, North Carolina, to monitor tree risks to the power grid. The company is also in discussions with other municipalities and forming partnerships with insurance companies that cover power grid losses. Kabera’s long-term goal is to apply Sync’s AI approach to other climate risks as well.

In addition to combating climate change, Kabera believes that deploying tools like AI is crucial for resilience. By using AI to protect and restore nature, the risks of climate change can be better managed.

Kabera’s journey from studying under a kerosene lamp in the Kalahari Desert to co-founding Sync Energy AI showcases the power of innovation and technology in bringing light and stability to those in need.