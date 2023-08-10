In the world of artificial intelligence (AI), the Turing test has long been regarded as a measure of machine intelligence. The test involves human judges engaging in text conversations with both a human interlocutor and a computer, with the goal of determining which is which. If the computer can fool at least 30 percent of the judges, it is considered to have passed the test and demonstrated the ability to think.

However, recent advancements in AI, particularly large language models like GPT and Bard, have challenged the effectiveness of the Turing test. While these models may be able to convincingly impersonate humans in conversation, they lack important human qualities such as long-term memory and the ability to form relationships. Thus, they are still far from being capable of human-like interactions or assuming important roles in society.

Perhaps it is time for a new test, a test that goes beyond mere mimicry. Enter the Actual Alan Turing Test, named after the pioneering computer scientist himself. In this test, Alan Turing is brought into a room with a modern computer and given access to research papers on artificial neural networks and large language models. He is then free to interact with the computer, posing questions and engaging in conversations on a wide range of topics.

Can you imagine the wonder and amazement Turing would experience as he witnesses the realization of his speculations scrolling down the screen? Although he would surely recognize the limitations of the machine, such as implicit bias and limited reasoning abilities, he would also appreciate the incredible progress that has been made in AI.

The Actual Alan Turing Test is not just a test of AI; it is a test of humanity. It challenges us to consider our own limitations, biases, and responses to machine intelligence. As we witness the development of AI, it is an opportunity to marvel at the growth of our intellectual child and reflect on our own understanding of intelligence and consciousness.

With the arrival of ChatGPT, a powerful language model, there has been a mix of amazement and unease. Some fear the potential disruptions it may cause in society, while others dismiss its capabilities as nothing more than a summarized version of the information it has been trained on. However, something in us is drawn to the moments of insight and connection that ChatGPT can provide, despite knowing that it lacks true consciousness.

In conclusion, the Actual Alan Turing Test questions our own humanity and prompts us to consider our relationship with machine intelligence. While there are still limitations to AI, the advances we have made are worth celebrating and contemplating. Perhaps it is not just the machines that need to be tested, but ourselves as well. Are we ready to truly embrace the potential of AI, or are we still struggling with our own biases and limitations?