Integration of Artificial Intelligence in National Security Requires a Focus on Trust and Practicality

To ensure the efficient integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into the national security enterprise, government and innovation leaders should prioritize trust and practicality. Rather than succumbing to hype and pressure to “think big,” they should initially focus on practical use cases and rely on known technologies to address existing gaps in the military and defense industry.

Building trust is crucial for faster adoption of AI and the development of reliable tools. By collaborating on specific problems and embracing practical applications, builders and users can establish a foundation of trust. This trust-building process is essential for iterating and refining AI tools.

While there is a strong need for speed in incorporating AI into national security, there are also valid concerns about reliability. Generative AI technologies like ChatGPT have been questioned for their limited utility and lack of reliability. Large Language Model (LLM) hallucinations, where models fill in gaps in their knowledge, pose a significant challenge and hinder trust-building.

Industry efforts are underway to address this challenge. One approach is “grounding,” which involves retrieving relevant information from trusted systems of record and instructing the generative model to answer questions based only on that information. Grounding helps ensure reliability and aligns with ethical principles for AI in the Department of Defense (DoD).

Trusted AI can have various applications. For example, it can assist in interdicting drug and human trafficking by rapidly extracting and analyzing data from disparate sources. AI tools can also optimize maintenance processes, automate mission planning, deliver ground truth on the health and readiness of the force, and summarize intelligence data.

To achieve greater capability and build trust, iterative processes are essential. The innovation community operates through rapid cycles of refinement and engagement with customers, while the DoD often faces slow experimentation processes and limited access. Increasing access and opportunities for iteration within the defense community can lead to faster adoption and improved AI capabilities.

The integration of AI in national security is crucial for maintaining a competitive edge against adversaries. Prioritizing trust-building, practical use cases, and iterative processes will help accelerate the adoption of AI and ensure the development of reliable and effective tools for the defense enterprise.