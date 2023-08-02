Tinder Testing AI Photo Selection Feature for Dating Profiles

Tinder is currently testing an AI photo selection feature that will help users choose the best photos for their dating profiles. Match Group, the parent company of Tinder, revealed this during its recent earnings call.

The new feature aims to solve the common problem faced by users when selecting pictures for their dating profiles. Many people feel anxious or unsure about which photos accurately represent them. This AI-powered feature will examine a user’s photo album and suggest the five best photos to create a profile that truly showcases their personality.

Match Group CEO Bernard Kim expressed his belief that AI can enhance users’ profile building experience and help them create more effective profiles efficiently. The company is also exploring other AI features, including one that surfaces relevant content to improve user experience and match relevancy.

Tinder’s Chief Product Officer, Mark van Ryswyk, hinted at other potential uses of generative AI within the dating app. This could include using AI to assist users in writing their bios by highlighting important details, sharing personal anecdotes, or expressing their dating intentions. A recent Tinder study found that approximately one-third of users would be interested in using generative AI for profile creation.

While AI has undoubtedly transformed online dating, Match Group acknowledges the importance of safeguarding authenticity, ethics, and privacy. The company is cautious about implementing AI features and wants to ensure they are thoughtful and considerate of these concerns.

In recent months, AI has become a prominent aspect of the online dating experience. Other AI dating apps, such as Teaser AI, allow users to chat with an AI version of a potential match before making a decision. Additionally, relationship app Flamme now offers an AI-powered “Ask Me Anything” tool for users seeking dating advice.

Tinder is also experimenting with various other features, including prompts, quizzes, and conversation starters, to enhance the user experience. These updates aim to provide a refreshed product experience and offer more engaging interactions on the platform.