Apple CEO Discusses Company’s Investment in Generative AI Technology

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, revealed in a recent interview that the company has been investing in generative AI technology. Cook stated that Apple has been researching various AI technologies, including generative AI, for several years.

This marks a notable shift in Cook’s comments, as he has previously focused more on broader artificial intelligence and machine learning technology. In May, Cook acknowledged the potential of AI while also highlighting the need to address certain issues.

According to Cook, Apple is actively looking for ways to integrate AI technologies, including generative AI, into its products in a manner that enhances people’s lives. He mentioned that the company will continue to invest in and innovate with these technologies.

Apple’s commitment to AI is evident in its research and development spending, which reached $22.61 billion during Q3 2023, an increase of $3.12 billion compared to the previous year.

Cook’s remarks on AI were further emphasized when he spoke to CNBC. He affirmed that AI and machine learning are fundamental core technologies embedded in every Apple product. The company has been conducting research on AI and machine learning, including generative AI, for several years.

Bloomberg has reported that Apple is internally testing a generative AI chatbot known as AppleGPT. The company is said to be preparing to make a significant AI-related announcement in the coming year, although the specifics of this announcement remain unknown.

Apple’s investment in generative AI technology highlights its dedication to advancing the field of artificial intelligence. As the company continues to explore the possibilities of AI, users can anticipate future innovations that enrich their lives.