ByteDance’s AI Chatbot Grace Underperforms in Early Testing

ByteDance, the company behind popular social media app TikTok, has launched its own AI chatbot named Grace. However, compared to existing AI chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard, Grace has been described as “immature” and “lagging behind” by a ByteDance representative.

Currently, Grace is only accessible to ByteDance corporate email account holders through the website gracebot.cn. The chatbot is still undergoing internal testing and will be available exclusively in the Chinese market.

Similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Grace is built with a generative AI algorithm that can create new content such as audio, code, images, text, simulations, and videos. This technology has the potential to revolutionize content creation.

However, feedback from employees who have used Grace so far has been disappointing. One employee cited the chatbot’s perplexing response to a simple greeting as an example of its lackluster performance. Another employee expressed frustration when trying to generate marketing copy, as all the content generated by Grace received negative feedback.

ByteDance is playing catch-up with other Chinese tech giants who have already launched their AI chatbots and conducted nationwide trials. Despite their efforts, ByteDance employees remain skeptical about Grace’s future performance.

Prior to Grace, ByteDance attempted to develop generative AI with its “Tako” tool, which aimed to assist in content searching on TikTok. However, China’s government has yet to officially approve any domestic AI chatbot services.

Other Chinese tech companies have surpassed ByteDance in developing large language models (LLMs) for various industries. LLMs are deep-learning algorithms that can recognize, summarize, translate, predict, and generate content. ByteDance has recently launched a cloud computing platform to host AI models developed by other companies, but it is also reportedly working on its own LLM project.

Ultimately, ByteDance’s chatbot Grace has a long way to go in terms of performance and market competition.