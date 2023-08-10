TikTok Introduces AI-Generated Content Labels for Creators

TikTok has unveiled a new label feature that requires creators to disclose if their posts contain AI-generated content. This move aims to ensure transparency and prevent the removal of such content. Now, when uploading a video, creators can find a toggle labeled “AI-generated content” under the “more options” section.

The label serves as a means for creators to indicate whether their content was made using artificial intelligence. TikTok emphasizes that the label will help prevent content removal, and failure to label AI-generated content may result in the platform taking down the post.

It’s worth noting that TikTok had already implemented a ban on deepfake videos in 2020, as stated in their Community Guidelines. The app defines deepfakes as digital forgeries that manipulate media to mislead users and cause harm to individuals or society. In fact, a viral deepfake of Joe Rogan was removed from the platform in February 2023.

Interestingly, it was recently reported that Instagram is also working on implementing similar labels for AI-generated content. Although these labels have not been rolled out yet, leaked information suggests that a possible notification on a post would inform users that the content was created or edited using AI, along with an explanation of what AI-content entails.

The introduction of AI-generated content labels on TikTok and the potential development of similar features on Instagram demonstrate a growing focus on transparency and accountability in the realm of AI-produced content.