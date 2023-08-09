TikTok Introduces AI-Generated Content Disclosure Toggle

TikTok is reportedly testing a new feature that allows creators to disclose whether their posts contain AI-generated content. The toggle, labeled “AI-generated content,” has been spotted in the “more options” section before uploading a video. According to TikTok, this label is intended to prevent content removal. The company updated its content policies in March to require users to disclose deepfakes and AI-generated content in the video’s caption or by using an identifying sticker.

Social media consultant Matt Navarra shared a video demonstrating the feature. In the video, when the toggle is flipped, a pop-up notification about the feature appears. The pop-up reminds creators that content created by AI, particularly those with “realistic scenes,” needs to be properly labeled. Failure to do so may result in the content being taken down.

While the new toggle seems to be in the process of being rolled out, it is not yet available to all users. TikTok has not responded to requests for comment regarding the feature.

This development follows Instagram’s recent announcement that it is also working on AI content disclosure labels. Instagram’s parent company, Meta, along with tech giants such as Google, Amazon, and Microsoft, pledged to develop AI responsibly and clearly inform users when content has been generated by AI.

The introduction of AI-generated content disclosure toggles by both TikTok and Instagram reflects the growing importance of transparency and user awareness in the context of AI technology. These features aim to ensure that users are informed about the use of AI in creating content on these platforms.