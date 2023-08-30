GPT-4 Feedback Feature: Concerns and Suggestions

A user of GPT-4 recently voiced a concern regarding the way negative feedback is handled on the platform. The user observed that when they click the “thumbs-down” button to provide negative feedback, GPT-4 not only generates a new response alongside the previous one but also consumes credits for this action. This has made the user hesitant to use the feedback feature frequently, and they believe it could potentially discourage many other users from providing feedback.

Feedback is invaluable when it comes to improving AI models like ChatGPT. Human evaluation and input play a crucial role in refining these models over time. If users are deterred from offering feedback due to cost implications, the overall refinement process may slow down.

The user’s concern arises from the lack of settings or options to modify or deactivate the automatic response behavior triggered by negative feedback. Striking a balance between improving user experience and ensuring a user-friendly and cost-effective feedback mechanism is vital.

It would be beneficial to address this issue and provide users with the option to control the automatic response behavior when providing negative feedback. Allowing users to customize their experience in this manner would encourage a more active participation in giving feedback, ultimately enhancing the quality and development of AI models.

We welcome any guidance, suggestions, or thoughts regarding this matter as it would contribute towards improving the overall user experience with GPT-4.

