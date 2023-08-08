Generative AI: Transformative Impact on the Legal Landscape

Generative AI has emerged as a powerful technology that is reshaping the world of law. A recent survey conducted by Wolters Kluwer and Above the Law, titled “Generative AI in the Law: Where Could This All Be Headed?”, sheds light on the expectations of legal professionals regarding the transformative potential of generative AI.

One of the key findings of the survey is that over 80% of the respondents believe that generative AI will bring about significant efficiencies in research and routine tasks. This overwhelming consensus among the legal professionals indicates the recognition of the benefits that generative AI can offer, such as enhancing efficiency and productivity.

Ken Crutchfield, Vice President and General Manager of Legal Markets for Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., highlights the importance of generative AI in document-related tasks. He emphasizes the need for human legal experts to have the final say, as generative AI should be seen as a tool to assist and augment their work.

The survey also reveals that 62% of the respondents believe that effective utilization of generative AI will be a distinguishing factor between successful and unsuccessful law firms within the next five years. Law firm professionals are more optimistic about this claim than their in-house counterparts. However, there are experts who think that the differentiation may take longer than five years, as some law firms may adopt a cautious approach due to recent media coverage of issues related to generative AI.

Furthermore, the survey highlights that there is less certainty regarding the transformative impact of AI on high-level legal work. Only 31% agree that generative AI will significantly transform high-level legal tasks, while 50% disagree. Corporate lawyers show a more balanced perspective, with equal proportions somewhat agreeing and somewhat disagreeing.

Legal professionals may still lack sufficient information to form a firm opinion on the matter, thus explaining the divided responses. However, it is possible that AI could be leveraged in higher-level work for creative applications. Crutchfield mentions that while AI may struggle with complex fact patterns or bespoke issues, it can still provide valuable insight, such as generating counterfactual arguments.

To delve deeper into the survey findings and gain more insights, the full report, “Generative AI in the Law: Where Could This All Be Headed?”, offers a comprehensive analysis. It explores the areas of law most likely to be affected by generative AI and which legal professionals feel most at risk of obsolescence. Additionally, legal industry experts contribute their perspectives on the survey outcomes.