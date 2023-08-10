The Importance of Quality Data for Artificial Intelligence

Having accurate and reliable data is crucial for making informed decisions, improving organizational agility, and enhancing employee engagement. With the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) as a key driver of competitive advantage, the need for high-quality and timely data has become more critical than ever.

AI outcomes, such as next-best actions, anomaly detection, or generative AI-driven customer service responses, heavily rely on abundant and quality data used to train the underlying models. While many impressive use cases of generative AI have captivated the public recently, leveraging proprietary data is essential to differentiate oneself from competitors and achieve the best outcomes for a business.

However, organizations frequently struggle to find reliable data within their own premises. According to a survey sponsored by Workday, 77% of respondents expressed concerns about the timeliness and reliability of their organization’s data for AI and machine learning (ML) applications. Insufficient data volume or quality was cited as the top reason (29%) for AI and ML deployments falling short of expectations.

The challenge is compounded by the sheer number of applications utilized by organizations. On average, companies use over 500 applications from multiple vendors, creating data silos that hinder the integration, curation, governance, and security of data required for AI algorithms.

Complex technology portfolios not only impede data collection and curation but also inhibit the consolidation of data into a unified form suitable for AI. Each application acts as a data silo, adding to the difficulties of creating a comprehensive and reliable dataset. Simplifying the data domain through modern platforms can help mitigate risks and enhance data quality.

To address the AI data challenge, organizations should start by defining the desired business outcomes and insights. Then, they can identify the data necessary to drive those outcomes. It is inefficient to start with the data and then attempt to derive insights from it. Once the data requirements are established, organizations should treat data as a product within their company, assigning it an owner and a service level agreement (SLA) to ensure reliability and timeliness.

Contrary to common belief, the quality of data is more crucial for robust AI than sheer quantity. While obtaining high-quality data on a large scale can be challenging, it is fundamental for responsible and reliable AI in the workplace.

While the transformative power of AI may be overhyped in the short term and underestimated in the long term, the need for reliable data remains constant. Organizations that prioritize getting their data houses in order are well-positioned to reap the benefits of the future.