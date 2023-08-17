The internet has taken on a new level of discomfort lately, and it’s not the usual kind. Forget about the aftermath of satisfying certain desires, the source of unease now lies within the realm of so-called “AI.” Let’s be clear, “artificial intelligence” is far from intelligent. These advanced algorithms and programs, such as ChatGPT and Stable Diffusion, are sophisticated copiers that indiscriminately absorb and reproduce visual and textual content, without permission from the original creators.

The real concern lies with the individuals pushing this technology as a replacement for human labor. Studios, networks, and streaming platforms are resisting the efforts of working writers and actors to protect their industry by embracing AI. Vulture capitalists have taken over newsrooms and aim to replace journalists and critics with factually inaccurate Wikipedia-like content. The excitement expressed by proponents of AI on social media indicates their desire to eliminate artists altogether.

However, outside of those with a vested interest in AI, it is widely recognized that AI is clumsy, ugly, and unintelligent. It struggles to accurately generate human-like features or provide reliable answers. It fails miserably at creating engaging opening credits sequences. In short, AI’s only talent is making the internet worse.

Interestingly, Adult Swim hinted at this unsettling reality a decade ago through their satirical infomercial, “Live Forever as You Are Now with Alan Resnick.” Starring co-writer Alan Resnick as himself, the ad presents a visionary tech weirdo who claims to create computerized simulations of people based on their faces, feelings, and lifestyles to ensure their existence beyond death. However, the simulations turn out to be nightmarish, with uncanny appearances and robotic conversations.

Resnick embodies the problematic characteristics of AI proponents – an individual consumed by personal desires and lacking social skills. His invasive process of observing and monitoring individuals to create the digital duplicates reflects the invasive data scraping and monitoring that enable AI’s existence.

This short video resonates with the discomfort experienced when encountering poorly written AI-generated content, artificial artworks, or spam bots on social media platforms. It captures the essence of AI’s fakeness, lack of intelligence, and its negative impact on the internet.

In conclusion, AI’s potential to replace human creativity remains far from achieving anything remotely similar to true intelligence. The internet’s current state of discomfort is a result of this pernicious force wielded by tech overlords and others with vested interests in devaluing human contributions. The battle to preserve human ingenuity is ongoing and must be addressed to ensure a productive and authentic online environment.