AI-Powered Martech Products, Platforms, and Features Announced This Week

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been a part of marketing technology for a while, but with the recent launch of ChatGPT, the topic has become even more popular. As a result, there has been an increase in the number of AI-powered solutions being announced daily.

Here is a roundup of AI-powered martech products, platforms, and features that were announced this week:

1. Evercopy: This new company/product uses AI to generate text and visual marketing content. It offers rapid iterations of generated content and improves over time by learning from user interactions and understanding the target audience.

2. Lytics: Lytics’ customer data platform now includes AI/ML Automated Identity and Profile Management. This feature ensures uniformity in auditing new profile IDs, provides channel-specific ID resolution, reduces profile bloat by compacting old IDs, and automates the removal of stale data to enhance relevance and efficiency.

3. Leantime: Leantime has introduced an AI-powered, open-source, and cloud-based project management system designed for non-project managers. It combines lean methodology, agile software development, and design thinking to foster a goals-oriented work experience.

4. Rasgo: Rasgo AI is an AI-orchestrated self-service analytics platform that brings the power of GPT to the enterprise data warehouse in a secure manner. It acts like a business analyst, automating time-consuming low-value tasks.

5. vcita: vcita is adding BizAI to its SMB-focused technology platform. It leverages small business data captured by the vcita platform to provide SMB owners and teams with data-driven insights based on their own unique data and understanding of the market and business best practices.

6. Vibes: Vibes’ Nexus incorporates AI-powered automation and optimization into its intelligent mobile engagement platform. This feature provides real-time insights for mobile campaigns, helping marketers understand the best SMS send times and dates, receive copy recommendations for higher clicks and engagement, and identify the most effective acquisition campaigns.

These AI-powered martech products, platforms, and features offer innovative solutions for various marketing needs. With advancements in AI technology, marketers can leverage these tools to enhance their campaigns and drive better results.