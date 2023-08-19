Amazon recently announced plans to use generative AI to improve product reviews. This feature will provide a brief summary of product capabilities and customer sentiment based on reviews. While this may be useful for shoppers and sellers, it raises questions about the importance of genuine, well-crafted reviews.

Some reviewers invest time and effort into crafting reviews that not only inform but entertain. These reviews, often found in sections for books and movies, offer thorough analysis and contextualization. AI may be able to summarize these reviews, but it would lose the nuance and insights provided by reviewers.

It’s worth noting that Amazon doesn’t intend to replace reviews with AI-generated summaries. However, there is a concern that reviewers will be less motivated to put in the same level of detail if their work goes largely unnoticed. Only time will tell how this experiment unfolds.

In other AI news, Snapchat’s My AI chatbot briefly appeared to have a mind of its own, posting its own Story and not responding to user messages. This was later confirmed as a bug by parent company Snap.

OpenAI has proposed a new moderation technique using its flagship generative AI model, GPT-4, to assist with content moderation. They also made an acquisition, acquiring Global Illumination, a New York-based startup specialized in AI-powered creative tools and experiences.

The Allen Institute for AI released a large text dataset called Dolma, intended for large language models (LLMs) like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, to facilitate research and development of open language models.

Researchers at ETH Zurich have developed a method for teaching robots to perform tasks such as opening doors. The team demonstrated this capability using a quadruped robot.

Opera’s web browser app for iOS now includes Aria, an AI assistant built in collaboration with OpenAI, integrated directly into the browser.

Google introduced updates to its Search Generative Experience (SGE) to improve user understanding and coding information across languages. Google Photos also added a new feature called Memories, allowing users to create scrapbook-like timelines of their most memorable moments.

Anthropic, an AI startup co-founded by former OpenAI leaders, secured $100 million in funding from SK Telecom, a major mobile carrier in South Korea. This follows their $450 million Series C funding round a few months ago.

These are just some of the notable AI stories from the past week. AI continues to make an impact in various industries, and its potential for both positive and concerning developments remains a topic of interest.