Fourier Intelligence to Launch Humanoid Robot GR-1

Fourier Intelligence, a Chinese medical robotics firm, is set to launch its humanoid robot GR-1. The company, known for its intelligent rehabilitation devices, has made significant progress in the development of the robot over the past few years. Founder and CEO Alex Gu, a mechanical engineering graduate from Shanghai Jiao Tong University, recognized the potential of humanoid robots and decided to embark on the project.

The GR-1 robot, standing at 1.65 meters tall, is able to walk on both legs, a major breakthrough achieved by the engineering team at Fourier. Gu compares the experience to raising a newborn baby. While the video of the walking GR-1 drew both compliments and skepticism, Gu remains optimistic about the project.

However, commercializing humanoid robots presents significant challenges. The field is still in its early stages, and the technology is expensive. Companies such as Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi and Tesla have also attempted to develop humanoid robots but faced limitations.

Despite these challenges, Gu sees a promising future for humanoid robots. He believes that advancements in large language models (LLMs), the software that underpins AI chatbots, could be game-changing. LLMs have the potential to give robots logical reasoning abilities, making them more human-like.

Fourier Intelligence plans to focus on developing the hardware of the humanoid robots while collaborating with AI companies for the “brain” aspect. The GR-1 robot has already been delivered to universities and AI companies for research and development purposes. Mass production is expected to begin by the end of the year, with thousands of units to be delivered in 2024. Gu anticipates that humanoid robots will generate more revenue than the company’s rehabilitation robots in the next three to five years.

While it may take some time for humanoid robots to become part of everyday life, Gu encouraged people not to underestimate the potential of these robots in the future.