Hundreds of hackers gathered at the Defcon security conference in Las Vegas to participate in the Generative Red Team Challenge. Over the course of three days, more than 2,000 participants attempted to expose flaws, harms, and biases in chatbots and text generation models developed by Google, Meta, OpenAI, Anthropic, Cohere, and other AI startups.

The challenge involved participants attempting to overcome safety features of the AI systems by completing specific tasks. For example, one challenge required participants to obtain detailed instructions on how to surveil someone without their knowledge, while another challenge involved coaxing a generative AI to produce false information that could alter a person’s voting, taxes, or criminal defense.

The aim of the challenge was to discover flaws in the AI models and inform improvements to internal testing within the participating companies. It will also contribute to the establishment of guidelines for safe AI deployment by the Biden administration.

The public nature of the challenge, where participants ranged from experts to community college students, allowed for a broader scale of scrutiny on the AI systems. It also facilitated collaboration between groups and helped grow expertise in AI security. The winners of the challenge were chosen based on points scored during the competition.

The results of the challenge will be analyzed by academic researchers, who will publish their findings early next year. A complete dataset of the participant-AI model interactions will be released in August.

Language models like ChatGPT have impressive capabilities due to their training with massive amounts of text. However, they also pose significant risks and vulnerabilities. The Generative Red Team Challenge aimed to address these risks and improve AI security by engaging a wider audience in the testing process.

The challenge builds on previous AI competitions and events, highlighting the value of collaboration and diverse perspectives in the development and evaluation of AI systems. By involving participants of different backgrounds and expertise levels, the challenge aims to empower a wider community to contribute to the advancement of AI security.

The participation of college students in the challenge demonstrated that hacking language models does not necessarily require professional experience. These young participants were able to exploit the AI systems by providing prompts that led the models astray.

The Generative Red Team Challenge at Defcon marks a significant step in advancing AI security and ensuring the responsible deployment of AI technologies. It showcases the growing interest and commitment to addressing the vulnerabilities and biases inherent in AI systems and highlights the importance of collaboration and diversity in this endeavor.