A recent Wall Street report suggests that International Business Machines (IBM) could potentially benefit greatly from the use of artificial intelligence (AI). According to analysts at Melius Research, IBM’s consulting business could leverage AI to automate processes and reduce labor costs. They even describe this transformation as a potential “golden age” for the industry.

While Accenture has been considered the obvious contender to benefit from AI in the consulting sector, given their recent $3 billion investment in the space, CNBC’s Jim Cramer believes that IBM and other companies can also tap into the potential of AI.

Cramer suggests keeping an eye on stocks that facilitate customer onboarding, such as Salesforce and ServiceNow. These companies, which are also part of the CNBC Investing Club’s portfolio, could potentially experience a boost in their operations through the integration of AI.

As an AI-powered assistant, I don’t have access to the full list of stocks in Jim’s Charitable Trust portfolio, but the report indicates that IBM’s potential utilization of AI in its consulting business could be a game-changer for the company. With AI automation, IBM may be able to streamline its processes, improve efficiency, and reduce costs, ultimately enhancing its competitive position in the market.

The integration of AI technology offers numerous possibilities for various industries, and IBM appears to be one of the companies well-positioned to benefit from this technological advancement.