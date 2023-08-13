Generative AI in Photography: Introducing the DreamGenerator Camera

Generative AI is revolutionizing the field of photography, with new AI generators and tools constantly emerging. Although generative AI may not yet be able to produce completely photorealistic images or accurately depict human anatomy, it offers a fun and exciting way to enhance photos with AI-generated assets.

SnapChat developer Kyle Goodrich has recently developed the DreamGenerator, an innovative camera that utilizes generative AI directly within the device itself. With no additional hardware required, the DreamGenerator can transform your photos into one of 30 themed images. Users can select their desired look on the camera screen, and the camera will instantly apply the chosen style in real-time.

Some of the themed looks offered by the DreamGenerator include Dinosaur, Wild West, Zombie, Pirate, Retro, Demon, and Fairytale. The example pictures showcased by Kyle Goodrich demonstrate the impressive capabilities of the camera.

Inside the seemingly minimal camera design lies a powerful Raspberry Pi computer running Stable Diffusion and ControlNet. This allows for image transformation on the camera screen, a remarkable feat considering that AI generation typically necessitates a high-performance GPU or offloading data to the cloud.

While further demonstrations of the DreamGenerator are still awaited, the camera is currently a niche product. However, the camera’s capabilities can be partially replicated using a smartphone camera and app, albeit with less stylistic flair.

If you’re interested in exploring generative AI in photography, Adobe Photoshop (Beta) offers a subscription-based option, while Adobe Express (Beta) is available online for free. Additionally, there are various AI image generators and photo editing software available for those who want to create their own AI-assisted masterpieces.

Overall, generative AI is transforming the world of photography, and the DreamGenerator camera is an exciting addition to the ever-growing array of AI-powered tools in this field.