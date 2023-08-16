The Rise of Bots: A Threat to the Internet and How ClickFreeze Offers a Solution

In the digital age, there is a growing concern about the prevalence of bots and their impact on our online experiences. Bots, or software applications designed to automate tasks on the Internet, have the potential to streamline processes and provide detailed data. However, not all bots have good intentions.

According to Imperva’s “Bad Bot Report,” a shocking revelation is made: slightly over half of Internet traffic comes from human users, while the rest is generated by bots. This imbalance raises concerns about the integrity of online ecosystems and the rise of ad fraud, which resulted in a global economic loss of $35 billion in 2020 alone.

Enter ClickFreeze, an Israeli start-up led by CEO David Allouch. ClickFreeze aims to combat the rise of malicious bots through its pioneering endeavor called Preemptive Analysis. This system focuses on fortifying server protection using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

ClickFreeze’s innovative approach involves the correlation of millions of data entries within an AI model to detect cyber threats in real-time. The goal is to identify and prevent potential bot-driven criminal activities before they infiltrate servers, such as e-commerce websites and critical banking infrastructure.

To achieve this, ClickFreeze combines existing and internally generated data. The company utilizes network crawlers and strategically positioned internet sensors to uncover hidden criminal activities. This wealth of information is then stored and analyzed to further strengthen their AI model, allowing the identification of potential criminals even before they make contact with an organization’s servers.

ClickFreeze is currently conducting pilot programs with banks, e-commerce platforms, and ad networks. They aim to combat mule account fraud, a growing problem in the financial sector involving the opening of fraudulent accounts for illegal transfers. These mule accounts represent a significant percentage of US financial institutions’ accounts, amounting to an estimated $3 billion in fraudulent transactions.

CEO David Allouch believes that ClickFreeze’s innovative solution has the potential to revolutionize the battle against bad bots. By saving organizations substantial amounts of money and safeguarding their digital assets, ClickFreeze aims to reshape the way we navigate the virtual realm and ensure a safer and more secure online future.