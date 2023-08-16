Filmmaker Justine Bateman Raises Concerns About the Role of Artificial Intelligence in the Entertainment Industry

Filmmaker Justine Bateman, known for her role in “Family Ties” and with a degree in computer science, believes that artificial intelligence (AI) poses an existential threat to actors and other creative professionals in the entertainment industry. Bateman points out that AI technology is improving at a rapid pace and is already capable of creating convincing simulations of human actors. She warns that if AI can replace actors, it can also replace writers, directors, and cinematographers, resulting in a loss of creative control.

The rise of AI-enabled content-creation platforms in Hollywood has intensified the tension between entertainment unions and major industry players. Generative AI, which can create new text and imagery based on existing reference material, has become a contentious issue in labor negotiations. Unions like the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and SAG-AFTRA are seeking guarantees that AI will not replace performers and screenwriters.

While some believe that concerns about generative AI are overblown, there is general consensus that AI cannot yet produce original content that meets audience expectations. Monica Landers, CEO of AI company StoryFit, argues that AI-generated scripts lack pacing, plot development, and character growth, making them unsatisfying. Filmmaker James Cameron also doubts the ability of AI to create compelling stories, suggesting that an AI winning an Oscar for best screenplay would be a benchmark to take AI seriously.

Despite these concerns, AI technology continues to transform various industries, including entertainment. Some view AI as “augmented intelligence” rather than “artificial intelligence,” emphasizing the potential for AI tools to enhance creativity and streamline production processes. In Hollywood, companies like Disney and Amazon are investing in generative AI projects to improve efficiency and customer experiences.

While the future implications of AI in the entertainment industry remain uncertain, the rapid advancement of generative AI technology has led to intense debates about its impact on creative professions. As the industry adapts to these changes, the collaboration between AI and human creativity will likely shape the future of filmed entertainment.