Michigan State University Considers Integration of Artificial Intelligence in Education

Following the Spring 2023 semester, Michigan State University (MSU) experienced a surge of interest in artificial intelligence (AI), particularly in Chat GPT. The levels of both concern and excitement prompted former professor Bill Punch to initiate an AI task force. The task force aimed to create a guidance report for teachers in preparation for the upcoming fall semester. The report outlined four potential approaches to incorporating AI in education.

One option suggested ignoring the use of AI, while another proposed detecting and punishing individuals who utilize AI inappropriately. The third option recommended modifying curriculums to minimize cheating and AI usage, while the fourth option encouraged the integration of AI tools into educational practices. Punch expressed reservations about monitoring AI usage, as it may make students feel uncomfortable under constant surveillance.

Professor Sebnem Onsay, another member of the task force, plans to integrate AI into her curriculum by utilizing Chat GPT during her classes. To ensure academic integrity, Onsay intends to assign less homework and increase monitored in-class work. However, not all universities share this perspective, as the University of Michigan has implemented a ban on AI tools in the law school application process. Other institutions are still deliberating whether to permit or prohibit the use of AI in education.

When asked about their opinion on the matter, MSU student Francis Jay Demit acknowledged the challenging nature of the decision but emphasized the importance of embracing new technologies. To further advance AI education, MSU will be offering an Artificial Intelligence Bootcamp in the upcoming fall semester.

While the task force report recommends integrating AI technology into curriculums, the final decision rests with individual instructors. Punch clarified that it is not a matter of allowing or disallowing AI but rather an inevitable integration of AI in education. Onsay echoed this sentiment, stating that AI will be a fundamental part of students’ lives and that it marks a paradigm shift in the educational landscape.