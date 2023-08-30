Rural Texas School District Uses AI Chatbot to Streamline Administrative Tasks

A rural Texas school district is implementing an artificial intelligence (AI) tool to assist educators with administrative tasks. Named Agnes, this chatbot functions as a virtual personal assistant for school employees in the Llano Independent school district. Developed by Jim Beasley, the director of technology, and Maurie Beasley, a former teacher and assistant principal, Agnes aims to free up teachers’ time by answering questions, providing information on school policies, schedules, and extra-duty assignments, and offering insights into the state education code.

The Beasleys were inspired to create Agnes due to the challenge of effectively delivering information to teachers during trainings. Despite their efforts, it seemed that the information did not always stick. Originally creating their own training app, they pivoted to AI technology when large language models like ChatGPT emerged. The couple decided to develop their own AI tool to meet the specific needs of their district.

Agnes can provide various types of information, including district policies, HR documentation, superintendent contact details, paydays, duty schedules, and testing schedules. By ingesting relevant data, Agnes aims to streamline administrative tasks and eliminate the need for teachers to dig through paperwork or seek assistance from colleagues. The chatbot can even assist administrators, with plans to incorporate additional information, such as an elementary principal’s “year at a glance” schedule, which helps teachers stay on track with curriculum planning.

This AI tool serves as an onboarding tool for new teachers and aims to reduce teacher turnover by providing essential information in a user-friendly manner. By saving teachers time on administrative tasks, educators can focus more on teaching and providing quality instruction to their students.

Sources:

– Education Week (No URL provided)