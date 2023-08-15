Sentient Streets: An AI-Powered GTA 5 Mod that Enhances NPC Interactions

Sentient Streets is a new story-based mod for Grand Theft Auto 5 (GTA 5) created by modder Bloc. The mod aims to allow players to patrol the streets of Los Santos and engage in authentic conversations with non-playable characters (NPCs).

The mod takes place in a fictional universe where players assume the role of a rookie cop investigating a conspiracy involving AI in Los Santos. The conversations with NPCs are powered by AI technology, making their responses feel realistic and custom-made.

Bloc, the mod creator, expressed his ambition to create a virtual world like GTA where players can interact and converse with NPCs like real people. This mod is an attempt to prove that AI in video games can offer more than just random interactions and can enhance storytelling and roleplaying experiences.

Sentient Streets utilizes Inworld’s Character Engine, a tool that powers AI NPCs and provides various features such as speech synthesis and text-to-speech capabilities. Inworld aims to create AI characters capable of multimodal human expression, making them believable and lifelike.

The integration of Inworld with Sentient Streets was seamless, offering features like voice recognition, character voices, and emotions that are essential for a rich NPC interaction experience.

The mod has gained popularity, with over 3000 downloads within its first week of release. While there are occasional errors and delays in processing conversations, the potential of this AI-powered mod is evident.

Bloc shared some amusing and surprising moments during the testing phase, where NPCs provided clever and unexpected responses. The mod allows players to engage in open-ended conversations, roleplay, and gather information from NPCs to progress in the story.

However, the use of AI in creating NPC interactions remains a sensitive topic. Concerns have been raised about the impact on junior writing staff when AI tools assist in scriptwriting for background NPCs. Furthermore, the rise of deepfake AI-driven mods raises questions about the use of voices without permission from actors.

Inworld utilizes a voice library from ElevenLabs, an AI cloning tool that has faced criticism from actors. While ElevenLabs claims to comply with consent requirements, the origin of its voice data remains unclear.

Sentient Streets demonstrates the potential of AI in enhancing NPC interactions in video games. This mod opens up new opportunities for storytelling and provides players with unique and immersive roleplaying experiences.