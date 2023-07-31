TextToSample: A Free VST3 Plugin for Generating Samples from Text Prompts

The developers of Samplab, an AI-based sample editing software, have released a new free VST3 plugin called TextToSample. This plugin can generate samples based on text prompts. Whether you want a “bubbly synth melody” or any other type of sound, you can simply type it in and the plugin will create it for you.

TextToSample utilizes Meta’s open-source AI-based sound generation toolset called MusicGen. It was trained using data provided by the algorithm. In addition to typing out commands, you can also drag and drop pre-existing sounds into the plugin to generate related samples.

The user interface of TextToSample is minimal and easy to use. However, it does have some limitations. It doesn’t take pre-existing music on your track into account, so the generated samples may not match the tone you desire in the first few attempts. It also struggles to recognize basic music concepts like keys, scales, and BPM. As with most AI creation platforms, it may require tweaking and further instructions to achieve the desired results.

Despite its limitations, TextToSample can be a fun tool to use, as it often creates unique and unexpected sounds. It can lead to happy accidents that you wouldn’t stumble upon on your own. Samplab provides a demo video showcasing the plugin’s capabilities, including a sample with a flourish of guitar at the end.

Although there are some bugs in this AI tool, the developers acknowledge that it is not meant to replace human musicians. It is a free plugin that is worth exploring, and as more people use it, the technology is expected to improve.

In summary, TextToSample is a free VST3 plugin that generates samples from text prompts. It utilizes AI-based sound generation technology and can create unique and unexpected sounds. While it has some limitations, it is a fun tool to experiment with and could lead to interesting musical ideas.