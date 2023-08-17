Artificial Intelligence Could Steal User Passwords with Near-Perfect Precision

A recent study conducted by researchers reveals that malicious individuals could potentially exploit artificial intelligence (AI) tools to achieve near-perfect precision in stealing user passwords. The study, carried out by Cornell University, highlights that an AI software activated on a nearby smartphone was able to accurately replicate entered passwords with an astonishing accuracy rate of 95%.

To conduct the research, a team of computer scientists trained an AI model to identify the sounds produced by keystrokes on a 2021 version of a MacBook Pro. During a Zoom video conference, the AI tool demonstrated remarkable accuracy in “listening” to keystrokes picked up by the laptop’s microphone, reproducing them with an impressive accuracy rate of 93%. This sets a new benchmark for this method of attack.

The study focused on an acoustic side-channel attack, which is a type of cyberattack that leverages unintended sound emissions or vibrations produced by a computing device to gather sensitive information. By capturing acoustic emissions, such as the sounds of keystrokes or mouse clicks, an attacker can potentially infer valuable information, such as passwords or PINs.

The research emphasizes the widespread nature of keyboard acoustic emissions and highlights that users often underestimate the risks associated with these emissions. While individuals may shield their screens while typing passwords, they tend to pay little attention to concealing the sound produced by their keyboards. This oversight leaves them vulnerable to acoustic side-channel attacks.

To evaluate the precision of the AI program, researchers meticulously pressed each key on the laptop 25 times, varying factors such as pressure and finger position. The AI software “listened” for distinctive characteristics of each key press and was positioned 17 centimeters away from the keyboard during testing.

This study sheds light on the potential risks of AI-enabled attacks and underscores the importance of user awareness and precautions to protect against such threats.