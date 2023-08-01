Generative AI: The Future of Disinformation

Generative AI, also known as artificial intelligence, is expected to greatly enhance the spread of disinformation on the internet. From deepfakes to fake news articles to bots, AI technology will not only generate more disinformation but also make it more convincing. The implications of this advancement are just starting to be understood, as disinformation becomes more targeted and better at engaging with and influencing people.

In the past, human-operated disinformation campaigns, like Russia’s interference in the 2016 US presidential election, lacked cultural fluency and language skills to effectively relate to their target audience. With generative AI tools, disinformation campaigns can now tailor their approach by profiling individuals and groups. They can create content that appears legitimate and relatable and even target individuals with personalized disinformation based on collected data.

Experts predict that generative AI will make it much easier to produce and disseminate disinformation, resulting in a significant increase in its prevalence on the internet. Kate Starbird, an associate professor at the University of Washington, explains that generative AI lowers the financial barrier to creating content that caters to specific audiences. It allows disinformation to be tailored to resonate with the values and beliefs of the target audience, making it more persuasive.

The vast amount of content shared on social media platforms provides ample data for building disinformation campaigns. Once individual groups within a country are profiled, disinformation operatives can train generative AI systems to manipulate those targets in sophisticated ways. Precision, relevancy, and fine-tuning of disinformation campaigns are expected to improve with the use of AI technology.

According to experts such as Renee Diresta, a technical research manager at Stanford Internet Observatory, customized disinformation will become ubiquitous. While large-scale campaigns may target groups, generative AI could also be used to target individuals. Hany Farid, a professor at the University of California, Berkeley, envisions a future where AI can automatically generate engaging content tailored to individual users.

The impact of these disinformation campaigns might not be fully understood until they have been in operation for some time. Bad actors only need some campaigns to be effective to achieve their goals; the majority can fail and still wreak havoc. Farid points out that during the 2016 election cycle, recommendation algorithms on platforms like Facebook played a role in radicalizing people and facilitating the spread of disinformation and conspiracy theories. As AI advancements continue, AI-generated content may be recommended alongside human-generated content on social media platforms.

Addressing this problem is a challenge, as AI technology evolves faster than efforts to regulate it. Awareness of potential threats and vigilance in engaging with content is crucial. Diresta suggests verifying the source of information and being cautious of recently created websites or social media profiles. Farid highlights the need for AI companies to adopt safeguards and implement external testing to curb the creation of disinformation.

In an effort to address these concerns, the Biden administration has made agreements with leading AI companies, encouraging them to establish guardrails and safety standards for AI tools. However, the responsibility ultimately falls on the tech industry to ensure the responsible use of AI. Farid warns of the repetition of past mistakes, emphasizing the need to release AI technology in a responsible manner given the existing challenges posed by mobile devices and social media platforms.

While only time will reveal the full impact of generative AI on disinformation, it is evident that awareness, caution, and responsible practices within the AI industry are essential in mitigating its negative effects.