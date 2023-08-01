Generative AI Will Increase Targeted Disinformation and Manipulation on the Internet

It is widely recognized that generative artificial intelligence (AI) will amplify the spread of disinformation across the internet. AI tools, including deepfakes, fake news articles, and bots, not only generate a greater volume of disinformation but also make it more convincing. However, the growing understanding is that disinformation campaigns will become more targeted and effective at engaging with and influencing individuals.

In the 2016 US presidential election, Russia attempted to influence the outcome through the Internet Research Agency. However, the operation was limited by humans’ cultural and linguistic limitations, hindering their ability to relate to their target groups. Generative AI techniques will enable disinformation campaigns to be finely tuned by profiling individuals and groups. These campaigns can produce content that appears legitimate and relatable, even personalized disinformation based on collected data.

Experts argue that generative AI will also make it easier to produce disinformation, leading to a surge in freely flowing false information online. Kate Starbird, an associate professor at the University of Washington, explains that generative AI lowers the financial barrier for tailoring content to specific audiences. Instead of writing a handful of articles, one article can be easily adapted to target different audiences quickly.

With the vast amount of content shared on social media platforms, it becomes effortless to collect data for disinformation campaigns. Once different groups are profiled, the generative AI systems can be trained to manipulate targets more skillfully, increasing precision and relevancy. Hany Farid, a professor at the University of California, Berkeley, predicts that customized disinformation will become ubiquitous, with bad actors potentially using AI to target individuals as well as groups.

This form of disinformation poses significant challenges because bad actors will continually manipulate tactics until they find a successful approach. Moreover, the effectiveness of these disinformation campaigns may not be fully understood until after they have run for some time. Disinformation only needs to be somewhat successful to achieve its aims.

Recommendation algorithms, such as Facebook’s, played a role in the radicalization and spread of disinformation during the 2016 election cycle. It is anticipated that these algorithms, powered by AI, will recommend AI-generated content in the lead-up to the 2024 US election, setting the stage for AI-disseminated disinformation.

Addressing this challenge is complex. Raising awareness among individuals about potential threats and encouraging cautious engagement with content is one step. Pressure can also be placed on AI companies to implement safeguards and decrease overall disinformation creation. The Biden administration has entered into an agreement with leading AI companies to develop guardrails, including external testing and content watermarking. However, AI’s rapid advancement often outpaces efforts to regulate it, and not all players may act responsibly.

Addressing AI’s negative impact requires learning from past mistakes and holding technology companies accountable. The rapid release and adoption of AI on mobile devices and social media exacerbates the existing problems. Awareness of this issue and collective action within industry and regulatory bodies are vital to mitigate the potential harm.