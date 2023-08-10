Instreamatic Launches Connected TV Product for Personalized Ads

Instreamatic, an audio marketing platform, has released a new product for connected TV that allows advertisers to generate multiple audio variations for the same creative. While the visuals of the ad remain the same, Instreamatic uses artificial intelligence (AI) to swap in different details for the voiceover. This includes personalizing the ad by mentioning the specific streaming service, TV show, or store locations that the viewer is engaged with. The purpose is to create hundreds or even thousands of personalized versions of the same connected TV ad in a matter of seconds.

To enable this personalization, Instreamatic generates a unique video ad-serving template (VAST) tag for each audio track, allowing advertisers to traffic the creative through any demand-side platform. These ads are considered contextual because they do not rely on personal information to address the environment in which the viewer is engaging. Instreamatic does not collect user data or have direct integrations with publishers. Its role is to assist advertisers in creating personalized creative, while it is up to the buyers to apply audience-based targeting through their DSP or ad server.

The ad creation process is designed to be simple. Advertisers upload their video creative and ad copy, choose a voice actor from Instreamatic’s library, and the system generates different audio tracks using interchangeable terms selected by the buyer, such as app names or streaming platforms. The ads can be tailored based on streaming services, specific store offers, gender, and device type.

While the targeting of these ads to specific audiences is left to the advertisers and their publisher partners, Instreamatic provides the option to geotarget ads if publishers share anonymized IP addresses or opted-in device IDs. Advertisers can also use Instreamatic to A/B test ad creative by tracking impressions and performance metrics.

Instreamatic refers to its product as contextual advertising because it creates variations of ads based on a range of potential scenarios rather than personal information. The goal is to personalize ad creatives without limitations on how advertisers want to use them for targeting or retargeting. The focus is on helping advertisers scale personalized creatives by contextualizing them based on any parameter.

Overall, Instreamatic’s connected TV product aims to revolutionize ad personalization for marketers, providing them with the ability to generate numerous versions of the same ad quickly and easily, and to tailor those ads to reach specific audiences effectively.