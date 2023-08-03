The Estate of Allen Ginsberg Explores AI to Create New Works

The estate of renowned poet and countercultural figure Allen Ginsberg is utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) to generate new artworks based on his extensive literary archive. Ginsberg, known for his influential poem “Howl” published in 1955, which celebrated the rebellion against societal norms, passed away in 1997. His evocative works played a significant role in inspiring the Beat Generation literary movement.

The Fahey/Klein Gallery in Los Angeles is launching an exhibition called “Muses & Self: Photographs by Allen Ginsberg” starting from August 10. The exhibition will showcase a collection of photographs from Ginsberg’s personal archives. As part of the event, there will be a preview of a collection titled “A Picture of My Mind: Poems Written by Allen Ginsberg’s Photographs,” which is composed of poems created by an AI trained using Ginsberg’s literary body of work.

The exhibition, curated in collaboration with TheVERSEverse, a non-fungible token (NFT) poetry gallery and digital community, is sponsored by the Tezos Foundation. An AI-powered camera that converts visual imagery into text is employed to interpret a selection of Ginsberg’s photographs on display during the event.

The gallery explains that this collaboration reflects Ginsberg’s commitment to experimentation, using AI to generate poetic responses that are influenced by his canon and his lasting impact on the internet’s written record. The AI-generated poems artistically engage with Ginsberg’s visual and poetic style, embracing the contemporary linguistic avant-garde.

Recent months have witnessed a surge in the development of AI technology, with tools like Midjourney and ChatGPT gaining mainstream popularity. These AI tools have empowered artists across various disciplines, facilitating music composition, artwork creation, and text-based design. There have been instances, however, where concerns of unauthorized usage of AI tools to plagiarize artists’ work without proper acknowledgement have arisen.

By exploring the possibilities of AI, the estate of Allen Ginsberg is breathing new life into his artistic legacy, allowing his vision to reach new audiences and inspire future artistic expressions.