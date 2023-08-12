Tackling Financial Crimes with AI: The IVIX Solution

Tax evasion, money laundering, and other financial crimes pose significant challenges and cost the U.S. economy billions of dollars annually. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) estimated that tax evasion alone results in a staggering $1 trillion loss each year. Enter IVIX, a Tel Aviv-based startup that aims to address this problem through the power of artificial intelligence (AI).

IVIX utilizes AI, machine learning, and public databases to assist government entities in identifying tax noncompliance and combating various financial crimes. The company was founded in 2020 by Matan Fattal and Doron Passov. Fattal, who had previously worked at the cybersecurity startup Silverfort, changed direction when he realized the immense scale of financial crimes and the lack of technological solutions available to authorities.

Recognizing the technological gap, Fattal said, “I was shocked by the magnitude of the problem and the technical gap that they had… State or federal, there are pretty much the same [technological] gaps.”

Since its inception, IVIX has secured government contracts with federal agencies, including the IRS criminal investigation bureau. The startup has attracted top talent, such as Don Fort, the former chief of criminal investigations at the IRS, to strengthen its team. Furthermore, IVIX recently announced a successful $12.5 million Series A funding round led by Insight Partners.

By leveraging AI and machine learning, IVIX aims to revolutionize the fight against tax evasion and other financial crimes. Their technology, powered by comprehensive data analysis, assists government agencies in proactively identifying noncompliance and preventing fraudulent activities. The aim is to bridge the technological gap and equip authorities with the necessary tools to combat financial crimes effectively.

In a world where financial crimes continue to evolve and grow in sophistication, IVIX’s innovative approach offers promising possibilities for upholding financial integrity and protecting national economies.