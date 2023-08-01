Streamline Your Client Outreach Process with an AI-Powered Assistant

Did you know that there are over 70 million freelancers in the U.S. alone? As a freelancer or agency owner, competition for the best clients can be tough, and any wasted time could mean a lost job. But there’s a new AI tool that can help you improve your chances with new clients and streamline your outreach process. It’s called Resoume.

Resoume is an AI-powered assistant that can write resumes, help you revise your CV, and even connect to major job boards. By using Resoume, you can make a great first impression with potential clients through professional documentation. You can clean up your resume, showcase your work in your CV, and make your portfolio work for you.

To get started, simply connect Resoume to your LinkedIn account and import your personal information into pre-built resume templates. Resoume’s AI will then generate an initial draft almost instantly. You can still manually edit each document to ensure it meets your needs. Additionally, you can use Resoume’s AI credits to receive detailed feedback on your CV to further improve it before sending it out to clients.

But Resoume isn’t just for creating documents. It also allows you to create an online application hub where you can track analytics on each resume and website view. This way, you can monitor the effectiveness of your outreach efforts and make data-driven decisions.

Resoume has received rave reviews from its users, with one buyer praising its great templates and ease of use. This highly rated AI job application tool is currently available for a discounted price of $29.97 during the Back-to-School Sale. The best part is that this is a one-time investment with no subscription fees or recurring costs.

So don’t send out applications blindly. Take advantage of Resoume’s AI-powered features to streamline your client outreach process and increase your chances of landing the best clients. Get your lifetime subscription to Resoume today and start making a positive impact on your freelance business or agency.