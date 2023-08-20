Maintaining Hand Motion Semantics in Virtual Avatar Applications

In the realm of virtual avatar applications, realistic hand gestures play a vital role in enhancing user interaction. Human hands are a significant source of non-verbal communication and can convey intricate details through various motions. The accuracy of hand gestures is crucial as even minor errors can impact the user experience. Consistency in hand motion semantics across different virtual avatar hands is essential but challenging to achieve due to the complex structure of human hands with multiple degrees of freedom and the variations in hand forms and proportions among avatars.

To address this challenge, a system is needed to preserve the semantics of hand gestures while retargeting them to different avatars. Previous research has focused on motion retargeting and hand-object interaction. Motion retargeting aims to transfer the qualities of source movements to target motions on different characters. However, existing methods based on optimization or data-driven strategies fall short in maintaining the semantics of dexterous hand motions.

Researchers from Tsinghua University have proposed a novel approach to retargeting dexterous hand motions while preserving the semantics of the original gestures across various hand models. Their key finding is that the spatial connections between finger joints and the palm play a crucial role in maintaining hand motion semantics. To represent these spatial correlations, they introduced an anatomy-based semantic matrix (ASM). ASM quantifies the locations of finger joints and the palm in relation to the local coordinate frames of finger joints on multiple hand models.

Using ASM as the semantic measurement, the researchers developed an anatomy-based semantics reconstruction network (ASRN) to map source motion ASM to target motion rotations. Unlike template mesh-based methods, their solution is independent of template meshes and can be applied to different hand models. Extensive testing demonstrated that their ASRN outperformed state-of-the-art motion retargeting techniques in both intra-domain and cross-domain scenarios.

In summary, the researchers made three significant contributions: proposing the task of retargeting dexterous hand gestures across multiple hand models while maintaining semantics, introducing the anatomy-based semantic matrix (ASM) for quantifying hand motion semantics, and developing the anatomy-based semantics reconstruction network (ASRN) for preserving semantics in hand motion retargeting. Their system showed superior performance compared to existing approaches, offering new possibilities for realistic hand gestures in virtual avatar applications.