New App Uses AI to Generate Poems Based on Real-time Photos

A new app called “Pamera-The Poem Camera” has been released by a New York-based technologist and artist, which combines object identification with OpenAI’s GPT-4 language model to generate poems based on real-time photos. The app quickly constructs a four-line poem inspired by the objects captured by the user’s camera. The poems are generated in the style of Argentinian essayist, Jorge Luis Borges, known for his works on magical realism. The results range from impressive surrealism to outright goofiness.

Pamera was tested in various settings, including a cloudy afternoon in New York City and classic works at the Museum of Modern Art. While the app created sprawling and relatively coherent verse, there were instances where the poems seemed unrelated to the images or veered into vagueness and added unrelated concepts. The AI-generated poems often show glimpses of magical realism.

The artist behind Pamera, Damjanski, is working on an updated version of the app that allows users to use their front-facing camera and upload images. The app will generate AI poems based on these images, which has the potential to produce even wilder results. The new version was demonstrated by deepfaking the artist’s face into a meme photo of a basement gamer, resulting in a response from Pamera that was on the nose.

Pamera showcases the capabilities of generative AI models in the realm of poetry and visual art. While it has its imperfections, the app creates an interesting fusion of technology and creativity, blurring the boundaries between human and AI-generated art. With its ability to interpret real-time photos and infuse them with poetic imagination, Pamera opens doors for experimentation and exploration in the field of AI-generated poetry.