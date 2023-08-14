The Beatles’ Final Song to Be Released After AI Cleanup

The final song from The Beatles, believed to be an unfinished John Lennon demo from 1979 titled “Now and Then,” is set to be released to the public soon. Paul McCartney clarified that artificial intelligence (AI) was used to clean up and edit the track, rather than artificially create new content. This release coincides with ongoing discussions about the implications of AI for creators and the potential future where AI could replace professions such as writers, actors, and musicians.

The music industry is also concerned about the impact of AI-generated music, as demonstrated by a recent song that sounds like it could be a John Lennon track. The song, titled “Everybody But You,” was uploaded on TikTok by user Kid Klava, who explained that an actual person wrote and sang the song but used AI to make the voice sound like Lennon’s. The process was surprisingly easy and only took a few minutes to generate the vocal.

While AI-generated music has been novel so far, with computers rearranging inputs to create songs, this track represents a different approach. It sounds reasonably decent, capturing Lennon’s accent in some places, and is an improvement compared to starting from scratch. However, some music executives argue that using AI to have deceased artists perform and promote songs poses a threat to the music industry’s purpose.

The industry has historically struggled to adapt to technological advancements, and AI is proving to be another challenge. It is essential for the industry to reflect and take responsibility for its role in this changing landscape. Originality is becoming increasingly important in the era of generative AI, and artists who produce commoditized music may find themselves susceptible to replication by machines.