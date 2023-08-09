Synthesia’s Deepfakes and the Challenges of Generative AI

Synthesia, a London-based generative AI company, has developed around 150 digital avatars that can be hired for various purposes. These avatars, known as deepfakes, are programmed to read scripts that users input into the system. Originally intended for corporate training and presentations, Synthesia’s deepfakes have attracted attention from controversial users who have utilized them for spreading disinformation and engaging in crypto scams.

CEO Victor Riparbelli acknowledges that while Synthesia is constantly evolving and working towards improvement, they are also aware of the challenges they face. As synthetic media becomes more commercialized and generative AI becomes readily available, there is a risk of bad actors taking advantage of this technology. It raises questions about the responsibility of companies in the industry and whether they should take accountability for the AI they create or pass the responsibility onto the platforms that distribute it.

Synthesia’s journey to becoming a prominent player in the generative AI industry was a result of persevering outside the spotlight. However, their fortunes changed after the introduction of ChatGPT, a competitor AI developed by DeepMind. Synthesia received a funding round in June that valued the company at $1 billion, marking a significant increase compared to two years ago.

CEO Victor Riparbelli’s background in computers, gaming, and electronic music played a role in inspiring his interest in AI and deepfakes. Since founding Synthesia, the company has built an extensive library of avatars with customizable features, language options, and accents. Synthesia trains its algorithms using footage of actors filmed in their own production studios, which appeals to investors seeking proprietary data.

While Synthesia currently has 50,000 customers, Riparbelli’s vision extends beyond corporate applications. He envisions a future where anyone can use text to describe a video scene, and AI will generate it accordingly. However, the company is currently focused on refining their AI technology and its capabilities.

As the generative AI industry continues to advance, companies like Synthesia must navigate the challenges of responsible AI creation and usage. It will be crucial for the industry as a whole to establish guidelines and determine the extent of their responsibility in the widespread distribution of synthetic media.