Synthesia’s Deepfakes: The Ethics of AI-generated Digital Humans

Meet Victor Riparbelli, CEO of Synthesia, a London-based generative AI company with around 150 digital humans for hire. These avatars, known as deepfakes, are created using advanced technology and can be programmed to read scripts typed by clients. Originally designed for corporate training and presentations, Synthesia has attracted attention from controversial users who have utilized the avatars for spreading disinformation and crypto scams globally.

As the commercialization of synthetic media continues, turning generative AI into a readily available tool, the ethical implications are becoming increasingly apparent. With the rise of bad actors exploiting this technology, it is crucial for companies in the industry to determine their responsibility in preventing misuse. Sam Gregory, executive director of Witness, a nonprofit focused on ethical video use, emphasizes the need for accountability in the entire pipeline of image, video, and audio creation.

Synthesia’s journey to becoming a prominent player in the generative AI industry was not without challenges. For six years, Riparbelli and his team worked on inventing a method to create video content without the need for cameras. Their breakthrough came when ChatGPT emerged, catapulting Synthesia into the AI elite. In June, the company announced a successful funding round, valuing it at $1 billion.

Riparbelli, who first became interested in computers through gaming and electronic music, sees the potential of AI-generated digital humans as a means to democratize content creation. He envisions a future where anyone can describe a video scene using text, and AI technology can bring it to life. However, the company is still focused on refining its fundamental AI tech and expanding its library of avatars. Synthesia’s algorithms are trained using footage of actors filmed in their own production studios, providing valuable 3D data that sets them apart from competitors.

While Synthesia aims to prioritize practicality and usefulness over novelty, the ethical considerations surrounding deepfake technology cannot be ignored. As AI continues to advance, the industry will face increasing pressure to address the responsible development and deployment of such powerful tools. Transparency, accountability, and ethical guidelines will be crucial to navigate this evolving landscape.