The Security Risks of AI That Can Predict What You’re Typing

As a security-conscious gamer, you may be familiar with the need for strong passwords and avoiding suspicious links. However, have you considered the security of your typing? A team from British universities has developed an AI that can accurately predict keystrokes with 95% accuracy using a microphone.

By analyzing the minute differences in keystrokes, this deep learning model can train itself to predict what is being typed. The researchers used a MacBook Pro for typing while recording audio from an iPhone and even through a Zoom call. This means that not only is your own security at risk, but anyone else on the call needs to be aware of this potential vulnerability as well.

While one may argue that such an attack would require microphone access permissions, it is important to be aware of malware and how to avoid it. This incident highlights the vulnerability of the data we often take for granted. Avoiding phishing attacks is one thing, but we should also consider who or what may be listening in on our private conversations.

Interestingly, the AI’s accuracy was not affected by the volume of the keyboard, even on quieter keyboards. This suggests that even my wish to ban blue keyboards may not eliminate the risk entirely.

The development of AI and deep learning models continues to advance rapidly, and unfortunately, so do the capabilities of those who seek to exploit others. With each day, security risks become more complex, raising concerns about what the future holds. Will AI zoom in on our fingerprints to access our devices? Will our phone’s selfie camera capture our retinas? It’s a crazy world we live in, but it’s crucial to stay informed and proactive in safeguarding our personal information.