The Threat of AI Listening to Your Keystrokes

If you’re a security conscious gamer, you probably take precautions to protect yourself online. But have you considered the security of your typing? A team from several British universities has developed an AI that can listen to your keystrokes and accurately predict what you’re typing with 95% accuracy.

Using a deep learning model, this AI records the minute differences in keystrokes and analyzes the waveforms of the sounds produced by each key. The researchers conducted their experiments using a MacBook Pro for typing, while recording audio from an iPhone and even through a Zoom call. This means that not only do you have to be mindful of your own security, but everyone else on the call as well.

Although this attack would require microphone access permissions, it highlights the vulnerability of our data. While we focus on avoiding phishing attacks, we may not consider the possibility of someone or something listening in on our private conversations.

Interestingly, the AI’s accuracy was not affected even on quiet keyboards. So, even if you wish for blue keyboards to be banned, it won’t prevent this kind of attack. It’s clear that our data is more vulnerable than we realize.

This raises the question of what else AI could be capable of. Could there be an AI that zooms in on your fingerprint and uses it to access your devices? Or could your phone’s selfie camera capture a picture of your retina? As AI and deep learning models advance, so do the methods used by malicious individuals.

In this ever-evolving technological landscape, it’s important to remain vigilant and take steps to protect our online activities.