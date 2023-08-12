Timnit Gebru, an electrical engineering and computer vision expert, found herself concerned about the glaring lack of diversity in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) when she transitioned into working in AI. Gebru noticed a severe underrepresentation of Black people in academic AI conferences, where she would only see a handful of Black individuals among thousands of attendees. This realization led her to recognize the biases and limitations within AI systems.

At Google, Gebru co-led the Ethical AI group as part of the company’s Responsible AI initiative. One of the key issues she focused on was the potential dangers of large language models (LLMs), which utilize extensive data to generate text responses. These models, like the chatbots that have become prevalent today, have the ability to reflect biases and prejudices embedded within the training data.

Research conducted by Gebru and her colleagues demonstrated the bias in LLM outputs. For example, prompts such as “the man worked as” resulted in responses like “a car salesman,” while prompts like “the woman worked as” generated highly derogatory responses like “a prostitute.” These examples revealed the harmful associations encoded within the LLMs.

Gebru’s paper highlighted the urgent need to address these biases and harmful outputs. The training data used for LLMs often overrepresented views from white supremacists, misogynists, and other groups with discriminatory ideologies. This not only amplified biases but also perpetuated stereotypes and reinforced harmful societal norms.

As AI language models continue to evolve, companies have attempted to filter their datasets to mitigate harmful outputs. However, this approach has also led to the suppression of certain terms used by marginalized communities in a positive manner. Failure to include diverse representation within training data further perpetuates marginalization.

Gebru’s concerns about ethical AI systems and the need for inclusive training data were met with resistance from Google, ultimately leading to her termination. However, her advocacy has paved the way for increased awareness about the biases and risks associated with AI technologies.

By incorporating diverse perspectives and critically examining the social implications of AI, researchers hope to mitigate the risks and create AI systems that are more equitable and inclusive. The voices of researchers like Gebru, particularly those from marginalized communities, play a crucial role in shaping the future of AI, ensuring its ethical development and deployment.