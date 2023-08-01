Protecting Images from AI Manipulation: PhotoGuard and Glaze

Earlier this year, I became aware of the ease with which generative AI can be used to manipulate people’s images. Concerned about the potential misuse of my own pictures, I took steps to protect my privacy by adjusting the privacy settings on my social media accounts and using illustrations as my profile pictures.

The latest generation of AI systems has made the issue of nonconsensual deepfake porn even more problematic. These systems are user-friendly and capable of generating convincing images. Image-to-image AI systems, in particular, produce high-quality results by using existing high-resolution images as a base and making adjustments.

In response to these concerns, researchers at MIT developed a tool called PhotoGuard. It acts as a protective shield by altering images in imperceptible ways that prevent AI systems from tampering with them. If someone tries to edit an image that has been “immunized” by PhotoGuard, the result will look unrealistic or distorted.

Another tool called Glaze, developed by researchers at the University of Chicago, addresses the issue of AI models using copyrighted works without permission. Glaze introduces subtle changes to images that prevent AI models from learning an artist’s unique style.

While these tools provide technical fixes for AI image editing, they are not foolproof. It is still possible to take a screenshot of an image protected by PhotoGuard and use AI to edit it. To truly protect images, social media platforms and AI companies need to adopt these tools more widely.

In addition to these developments, cryptography offers a potential solution to the problem of AI-generated content. The C2PA protocol, an open-source internet protocol, uses cryptography to encode information about the origin of content. This “provenance” information acts like a nutrition label, providing details about where content came from and who created it.

Overall, while tools like PhotoGuard and Glaze offer some level of protection against AI manipulation, there is still work to be done. Tech companies must adopt these tools and provide comprehensive ways for users to immunize their images against AI manipulation. Additionally, developments in cryptography may further enhance protection against AI-generated content.

