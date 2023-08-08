CityLife

The Power of AI Models

AWS: Leading the Cloud Computing Revolution

Aug 8, 2023
AWS: Leading the Cloud Computing Revolution

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has emerged as the largest and most profitable cloud services provider in the world. With over $22 billion in sales last quarter alone, AWS powers approximately one-third of the global internet.

Adam Selipsky, the CEO of AWS, believes that there is still immense room for growth in the cloud computing industry. Despite competition from Microsoft and Google, Selipsky estimates that only 10 percent of potential customers have transitioned to the cloud. This leaves a significant market opportunity for AWS.

One key area that Selipsky sees as pivotal for future growth is artificial intelligence (AI). AWS is making significant investments in AI but faces challenges due to exclusive deals between other AI companies, such as OpenAI and Microsoft. Additionally, securing the necessary hardware to run AI models is proving to be a challenge in a supply-constrained market.

Selipsky acknowledges the importance of AWS’s brand recognition and advertising efforts. While airport ads and partnerships with organizations like the NFL help raise awareness about AWS, the ultimate goal is to establish AWS as an essential component of companies’ IT infrastructure. The focus has shifted from merely providing IT benefits to enabling organizations to transform their operations and reshape their business models.

In terms of hardware, AWS relies heavily on NVIDIA’s AI chips, particularly its A100 and H100 GPUs. However, to overcome the supply shortage, AWS has developed its own chips known as Trainium and Inferentia.

AWS’s CEO, Adam Selipsky, emphasizes the company’s role in driving innovation and transformation in the cloud computing industry. With its extensive infrastructure and commitment to AI, AWS is well-positioned to continue leading the cloud computing revolution.

